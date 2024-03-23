CALGARY
    Calgary Earth Hour event Saturday features Indigenous Youth Showcase

    Visitors try the Pedal Power Tower at an Earth Hour event at a Calgary Library March 23, 2024. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary) Visitors try the Pedal Power Tower at an Earth Hour event at a Calgary Library March 23, 2024. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary)
    The Calgary Earth Hour Unplugged event on Saturday featured dozens of interactive environmental activities.

    Earth Hour is a global annual campaign of energy awareness for one hour in each time zone around the world where individuals, communities, and businesses are encouraged to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour. 

    In Calgary, an event at the Central Library included Indigenous drummers, singers and dancers, hip hop artists and dance music.

    The free family-oriented event also showcased ways to save money and energy presented by Calgary environmental groups and the City of Calgary.

    The activities included pedal powered midway games; The Pedal Power Tower, enLIGHTenment Challenge and a giant projection of Calgary’s cycle paths.

    Calgary landmarks and businesses participating included LEED office buildings operated by Brookfield Properties, the Saddledome, Calgary Tower and many City landmarks such as Reconciliation bridge.

    Earth Hour began on Saturday, 31 March 2007.

    The world's first Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, saw more than 2.2 million people turn off their lights for one hour to show a climate-sceptic government that people were concerned about climate change.

    50 million people in 35 countries took part in the second Earth Hour.

