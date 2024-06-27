Calgary exhibit to showcase The Beatles' relationship with Canada

An exhibit opening next month at Studio Bell explores The Beatles’ special relationship with Canada.

When it comes to Beatlemania, Canada was ahead of the curve. Author and Beatles historian Piers Hemmingsen says the Fab Four had a number-one hit in Canada in 1963, months before they were a hit in the U.S.

Hemmingsen credits Paul White, an executive with Capitol Records in Canada, for getting a head start on the phenomenon.

The exhibit looks at the Beatles in Canada from 1964 and 1966 – the absolute peak of Beatlemania.

That included concerts in 1964 in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

“We have documentation that Winnipeg tried and Ottawa tried (to secure Beatles shows),” says Hemmingsen.

Watch the full interview in the video player above

By late 1966, the entire world would miss out on Beatles performances as the group stopped touring and focused on creating music at Abbey Road.

From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada, opens July 10 at Studio Bell.