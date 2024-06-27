CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary exhibit to showcase The Beatles' relationship with Canada

    Share

    An exhibit opening next month at Studio Bell explores The Beatles’ special relationship with Canada.

    When it comes to Beatlemania, Canada was ahead of the curve. Author and Beatles historian Piers Hemmingsen says the Fab Four had a number-one hit in Canada in 1963, months before they were a hit in the U.S.

    Hemmingsen credits Paul White, an executive with Capitol Records in Canada, for getting a head start on the phenomenon.

    The exhibit looks at the Beatles in Canada from 1964 and 1966 – the absolute peak of Beatlemania.

    That included concerts in 1964 in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

    “We have documentation that Winnipeg tried and Ottawa tried (to secure Beatles shows),” says Hemmingsen.

    • Watch the full interview in the video player above

    By late 1966, the entire world would miss out on Beatles performances as the group stopped touring and focused on creating music at Abbey Road.

    From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada, opens July 10 at Studio Bell.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News