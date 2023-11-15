CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary expecting the coldest day in over two weeks, snowfall warnings issued for southern Alberta

    Since the end of October, the city of Calgary has been basking in unusually warm weather with peak temperatures, at times, more than double the expected average.

    An upper-level disturbance combined with a deepening trough will bring a sharp change for Wednesday, both in temperature and precipitation.

    Some well-positioned lows will add to the likelihood of cyclogenesis in northern Montana, resulting in precipitation pushing into the southwest corner of Alberta throughout the latter part of the day.

    Due to warmer temperatures early in the day, initially that region will see rain, but as colder air is drawn in from the northwest flank of this southern low, that rain will quickly transition to snow.

    The counter-clockwise rotation around that same low will produce some upsloping making it difficult to pinpoint snowfall totals.

    Due to the physical barrier of the Rockies it is reasonable to predict the foothills will take the bulk of it. Most models agree the area including the west side of Highway 22 to Cardston will see accumulations close to 15 centimetres.

    Depending on how far north this system ends up, Calgary may see widespread and scattered flurries later today and overnight. Again the recent warmth will be a benefit, as surface temperatures will inhibit accumulation and enhance melting – especially with a return to double digit daytime highs by the weekend.

    Road conditions in southwestern Alberta, and especially in the mountain parks will likely deteriorate rapidly once that snow hits.

    For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here. Drive BC highway conditions can be found here, and click here for the latest on Alberta Roads from 511 Alberta.

