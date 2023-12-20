CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary fire crews respond to wildfire east of Deerfoot Trail

    The CFD suggests a fire near the Bow River on Wednesday morning began in an illegal encampment. The CFD suggests a fire near the Bow River on Wednesday morning began in an illegal encampment.

    The Calgary Fire Department responded to a large wildfire in a wooded area in the southeast quadrant of the city.

    Officials told CTV News the fire started around 8 a.m.

    It was found near the Lafarge facililty west of the Bow River and east of Deerfoot Trail.

    The CFD said the fire was brought under control about 45 minutes later, despite several explosions caused by propane tanks at the scene.

    No injuries were reported and officials are working on a cause, but believe it was related to an illegal encampment.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News