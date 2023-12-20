Calgary fire crews respond to wildfire east of Deerfoot Trail

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a large wildfire in a wooded area in the southeast quadrant of the city.

Officials told CTV News the fire started around 8 a.m.

It was found near the Lafarge facililty west of the Bow River and east of Deerfoot Trail.

The CFD said the fire was brought under control about 45 minutes later, despite several explosions caused by propane tanks at the scene.

No injuries were reported and officials are working on a cause, but believe it was related to an illegal encampment.