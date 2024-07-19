Calgary fire engine outfitted with traffic cameras as part of pilot program

The Calgary Fire Department is adding cameras to a fire truck as part of pilot program aimed at helping firefighters and bystanders stay safe.

Starting this week, Engine 12 will be outfitted with traffic cameras on the outside of the vehicle.

The installation will give firefighters a 360-degree view around engine.

"The purpose of these cameras is to capture footage in the event the engine is involved in an incident while driving, or if motorists are driving unsafely around the engine," the City of Calgary said in Friday news release.

"The footage, which will be recorded on all four sides of the engine, will also assist the driver with enhanced spatial awareness around the vehicle to further increase safety."

City officials say the pilot is the first step in potentially outfitting up to eight engines with similar technology.

"Similar systems have already proven effective with the Calgary Police Service and Calgary Transit, and we are optimistic we will see similar benefits," said Deputy Chief Pete Steenaerts.

The cost of outfitting each vehicle with the cameras is approximately $10,000.