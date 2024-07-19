CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary fire engine outfitted with traffic cameras as part of pilot program

    Calgary fire engine outfitted with traffic cameras as part of pilot program. (City of Calgary) Calgary fire engine outfitted with traffic cameras as part of pilot program. (City of Calgary)
    Share

    The Calgary Fire Department is adding cameras to a fire truck as part of pilot program aimed at helping firefighters and bystanders stay safe.

    Starting this week, Engine 12 will be outfitted with traffic cameras on the outside of the vehicle.

    The installation will give firefighters a 360-degree view around engine.

    "The purpose of these cameras is to capture footage in the event the engine is involved in an incident while driving, or if motorists are driving unsafely around the engine," the City of Calgary said in Friday news release.

    "The footage, which will be recorded on all four sides of the engine, will also assist the driver with enhanced spatial awareness around the vehicle to further increase safety."

    City officials say the pilot is the first step in potentially outfitting up to eight engines with similar technology.

    "Similar systems have already proven effective with the Calgary Police Service and Calgary Transit, and we are optimistic we will see similar benefits," said Deputy Chief Pete Steenaerts.

    The cost of outfitting each vehicle with the cameras is approximately $10,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel should end presence in occupied Palestinian territories: Top UN Court

    The top United Nations court said Israel's settlement policy in the West Bank and east Jerusalem violates international law, as it delivered a non-binding advisory opinion on the legality of Israel’s 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, a ruling that could have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News