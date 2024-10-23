CALGARY
    • Calgary Flames grind out 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh Penguins

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell, second left, and Michael Bunting, third left, struggle to get at the puck as Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, centre, and Matthew Coronato, centre right, try to clear it as Daniil Miromanov, right, looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell, second left, and Michael Bunting, third left, struggle to get at the puck as Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, centre, and Matthew Coronato, centre right, try to clear it as Daniil Miromanov, right, looks on during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Justin Kirkland scored the decisive goal in the sixth round of the shootout Tuesday night as the Calgary Flames prevailed 4-3 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

    Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar scored in regulation for Calgary.

    Andersson also had an assist and leads the Flames in scoring with eight points (three goals, five assists).

    Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Noel Acciari scored for Pittsburgh, which opened a four-game Western Canada road trip.

    Dustin Wolf, who was peppered with 38 shots, improves to 3-0-0. He clinched the win when he stopped Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh’s last hope in the shootout.

    Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves.

    Rakell and Rust scored in the shootout while Anthony Mantha, in his 500th NHL game, and Andersson had Calgary’s other goals.

    Takeaways

    Penguins: Calgary piled up an early 7-0 edge in shots but, after the sleepy start, Pittsburgh carried the play the rest of the night, outshooting the Flames 38-18 over that span.

    Flames: Martin Pospisil, who has been skating between Jonathan Huberdeau and Mantha, was benched for the final 13 minutes of the second period after his second offensive zone penalty led to a power play where Rust scored and tied the game at 1-1.

    Key moment

    Trailing 3-2 and with Wolf on the bench for an extra attacker, Andersson blasted a rising slapshot from the blue line that hit Acciari in front. When the puck fell to the ice, Kadri was right there to fire it past Nedeljkovic with 43 seconds left in regulation, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

    Key stat

    With 11 points in their first six games, the Flames are off to their best start in franchise history. The only blemish was their 2-1 overtime loss in Seattle on Saturday.

    Up next

    The Penguins visit the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. The Flames host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

