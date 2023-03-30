Calgary Flames sign Swedish draft pick William Stromgren

The Calgary Flames have signed Swedish forward William Stromgren to a three-year, entry-level contract that will start next season.

The Flames drafted Stromgren in the second round (45th) in the 2021 NHL entry draft.

He has already signed an amateur tryout contract to report to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Thursday.

The 19-year-old from Ornskoldsvik had three goals and five assists in 45 games for Brynas in the Swedish Hockey League.

Stromgren, a left-hand shot, also played for Sweden in the 2023 world junior hockey championship in Halifax.

He had one assist in seven games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2023.