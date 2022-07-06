Calgary Flames take on Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23 home opener

The Calgary Flames will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in their 2022-23 season home opener this fall.

The Flames take on the defending Stanley Cup champions on Thursday, Oct. 13 following eight pre-season games that run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 7.

Four of the pre-season games will be on the road and four will be played at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

During the regular season, the Flames will play each divisional opponent four times, with the exception of Edmonton and Seattle who they will face three times.

Calgary will play Central Division opponents three times and all Eastern Conference opponents twice.

The club's longest home stand in the 2022-23 season will be an eight-game stretch from Oct. 17 through Nov. 5 in which they'll host Vegas, Buffalo, Carolina, Pittsburgh, Edmonton, Seattle, Nashville, and New Jersey.

Calgary’s longest road trip, meanwhile, will be a six game stretch starting Nov. 17 and running through Nov. 26, which includes games against Tampa Bay, Florida, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington and Carolina.

The Flames will play in nine back-to-back scenarios this season, their first in New York against the Islanders on Nov. 7 before travelling to New Jersey for a meeting with the Devils on Nov. 8.

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE DROP!



We’ll kick off the 2022-23 campaign on Oct. 13 when we host the Avs!



🗓: https://t.co/lVisUH8JCI pic.twitter.com/Kyzx80XELK — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 6, 2022

Tickets for pre-season games go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 through NHL.com.

For more information on the regular season and to purchase tickets, you can visit NHL.com/Flames.