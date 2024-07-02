Calgary Flames to open regular season on the road in Vancouver
The playoff hangover has barely worn off for some die-hard NHL fans, but the Calgary Flames have already released their new schedule.
The team will be starting off their new season on the road in Vancouver in early October before welcoming the Philadelphia Flyers for Oct. 12's home opener.
Officials say there will be one fewer Battle of Alberta this season as the Flames will only play the Oilers three times.
The first Battle of Alberta will come on Oct. 13 in Edmonton and then the Flames will host the Oilers on Nov. 3.
The third matchup will take place in Edmonton on March 29.
"Calgary will face their western Canadian rival, the Winnipeg Jets, once this season at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Oct. 26," officials said in a news release.
"They will travel to Winnipeg twice, with their first trip coming on Jan. 18, followed by their second meeting in Winnipeg coming on Jan. 26.
"(The) Flames will meet their other western Canadian rival the Vancouver Canucks four times (at home on Dec. 31 and March 12 and on the road Oct. 9 and Nov. 12)."
Details on how to purchase tickets can be found on the official Calgary Flames website.
