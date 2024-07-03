150 people evacuated from Rocky Ridge YMCA due to possible ammonia leak

Around 150 people were evacuated from the Rockyridge YMCA on Wednesday after an ammonia detector was activated.

The call came in around 3 p.m. and several Calgary Fire Department units responded to the facility, including two hazardous materials crews.

City transit buses were also brought in to shelter evacuees.

No injuries were reported, according to EMS.

There are several summer day camps going on at the facility. The YMCA wanted to alert parents that the usual pickup location has moved to a different side of the building due to the incident. Parents need to bring photo ID to pick up their child.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…