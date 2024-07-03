CALGARY
Calgary

    • WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike

    The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov) The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
    WestJet says its operations have "stabilized" after a strike by its mechanics over the long weekend upended plans for thousands of Canadians. 

    About 680 workers walked off the job Friday evening despite a directive for binding arbitration from federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.

    A tentative deal was reached late Sunday night and the airline said in a statement Monday that further cancellations would be required over the coming days.

    WestJet says it projects minimal future cancellations due to the strike, with 30 today and eight for Thursday. No cancellations related to the strike are expected on Friday.

    The airline says the total number of cancellations due to the strike was 1,171. 

    Workers still have to vote on the tentative deal, which the union has said gives the mechanics a 30-per-cent boost in total compensation over the contract’s five-year term. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

