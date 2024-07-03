WestJet says operations 'stabilized' after long weekend strike
WestJet says its operations have "stabilized" after a strike by its mechanics over the long weekend upended plans for thousands of Canadians.
About 680 workers walked off the job Friday evening despite a directive for binding arbitration from federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
A tentative deal was reached late Sunday night and the airline said in a statement Monday that further cancellations would be required over the coming days.
WestJet says it projects minimal future cancellations due to the strike, with 30 today and eight for Thursday. No cancellations related to the strike are expected on Friday.
The airline says the total number of cancellations due to the strike was 1,171.
Workers still have to vote on the tentative deal, which the union has said gives the mechanics a 30-per-cent boost in total compensation over the contract’s five-year term.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.
DEVELOPING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through southeast Caribbean
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Canadian feels 'abandoned' in Mexico after WestJet strike
More than 1,100 WestJet flights and counting have been cancelled since last Thursday, when a strike by the airlines mechanics union grounded travel plans for more than 100,000 customers.
Trudeau focused on governing, fighting right-wing populism following byelection loss
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been taking calls from different members of his Liberal caucus following the party's historic byelection loss in a downtown Toronto riding last week, but his focus remains on governing.
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians considering leaving due to cost of housing: survey
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians say that they are considering leaving the province due to the high cost of housing, a new survey has found.
Is Greece's six-day work week an option in Canada? An expert weighs in
As some Canadian companies explore offering staff a four-day work week, experts are watching Greece's move closely and suggest it could work in Canada.
1 dead, 2 injured after helicopter crash near B.C.-Alberta border
One person was killed and two others were injured in a helicopter crash near the B.C.-Alberta border on Tuesday evening, according to the RCMP.
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Protesters clear UofT encampment ahead of 6 p.m. deadline: 'We are leaving on our terms'
After staying more than 60 days at an encampment they set up at the University of Toronto, pro-Palestinian protesters have moved out of the site ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline.
Popular weight loss and diabetes drugs linked to increased risk of rare form of blindness
People who take Ozempic or Wegovy may have a higher risk of developing a rare form of blindness, a new study suggests. Still, doctors say it shouldn’t deter patients from using the medicines to treat diabetes or obesity.
St. Albert man asked 15-year-old girls to have sex with him, punched 14-year-old boy: RCMP
The RCMP are searching for a man they say asked two 15-year-old girls if they wanted to have sex with him and punched a 14-year-boy last Wednesday.
Some parents turning to 'dumb phones' for their kids
Some local parents are resisting the pressure to give their kids smartphones and encouraging others to do the same for the health and social benefits.
CTV News Edmonton's top 5 stories for June 2024
From the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup Final run to another battle between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, these were the top five stories on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca in June.
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
Alleged 'inappropriate' dispensing of narcotics under investigation at Vancouver pharmacy
A pharmacy in South Vancouver has been temporarily closed as a B.C. regulator investigates allegations of "improper" administration of safe supply drugs.
B.C. nurse reprimanded for drinking alcohol, working while impaired
A British Columbia nurse who was caught drinking alcohol on shift and working while impaired has been reprimanded by the profession's regulator.
B.C.'s online portal to combat 'bad faith' evictions will go live this month
The B.C. government says a new online portal launching this month will combat bad-faith evictions made by landlords who falsely claim to be putting a property to "personal use," only to increase rent on the unit.
Woman, 29, dead after drowning near Savary Island, B.C.
A 29-year-old woman is dead after drowning off a small island along the British Columbia coast.
Sask. city councillor files affidavit denying abuse at private Christian school
A Saskatoon city councillor is denying his involvement in alleged abuse at a private Christian school.
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
Prince Albert homicide victim identified as Norman Wenzel, 'always funny' father of four
Prince Albert’s latest homicide victim has been identified as 41-year-old Norman Wenzel.
Sunwing Airlines seeking to overturn Regina couple's $800 compensation decision
A Regina couple who were paid $800 in compensation from Sunwing Airlines are now being taken back to court as the airline seeks to overturn the decision.
Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina homicide suspect
Regina police have identified 29-year-old Skylar Ochuschayoo as a suspect in the city's third homicide of the year.
Sask. woman makes NHL history behind the bench
Roccanville's Jessica Campbell has been hired by the Seattle Kraken, making her the first woman to be hired as a full-time coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
'You need to be a little more humane to people:' Stranded mom speaks out about WestJet travel ordeal
Mosetta Ferguson says she saved up for more than a year to take her first trip to Canada to visit her daughter, a trip she says was wonderful until her flight home was cancelled as a result of a strike involving WestJet mechanics that stranded thousands of people over the long weekend.
Pedestrian dead after being struck by streetcar in Parkdale: paramedics
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a streetcar in Parkdale, Toronto paramedics say.
Irish prime minister 'appalled' by Montrealer's death after alleged assault
Ireland's prime minister says he's "absolutely appalled" by an assault in the country's capital that resulted in the death of a tourist from Montreal.
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
Drinking alcohol is now legal in Longueuil parks
As of today, alcoholic beverages can be enjoyed in Longueuil parks as long as they are accompanied by a meal.
Cape Breton police investigating gold-for-gas scam that targets unsuspecting drivers
Police in Cape Breton are investigating reports of a scam involving a seemingly stranded motorist flagging down drivers and offering gold jewelry in exchange for money to pay for gas or repairs.
Category 5 Beryl: A record-setting and deadly hurricane
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a rare and dangerous start. Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricane on record for the Atlantic, developing as a result of primed conditions that favour a very active hurricane season.
800 pounds of lobster stolen from N.B. wharf: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating the theft of roughly 800 pounds (360 kilograms) of lobster from the Dipper Harbour Wharf over the weekend.
Manitoba First Nation uncovers 187 anomalies at former residential school
A search of the grounds of a former residential school in northern Manitoba has uncovered 187 anomalies, according to First Nation leaders.
Arson at Winnipeg townhouse leaves one dead; one injured
An arson at a townhouse in Winnipeg last month has left one woman dead and a man with life-altering injuries.
Police warning public about 'high risk' sex offender who is evading officers
Police are looking for a sex offender wanted for breaching conditions imposed on him when he was released from prison in June.
Ottawa landlord left with hefty bill after tenant trashes rental property
A landlord in Ottawa is facing thousands of dollars in repairs after his tenant left his only rental property damaged and disorderly.
Tewin development project passes latest hurdle, but some say it still doesn't belong
A future suburb in the city's southeast end is raising concerns amongst some councillors and residents over the price tag to service the area.
Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, coming to Ottawa in September
Former Spice Girl turned DJ Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, will be making her Ottawa debut this fall.
Tentative sale agreement could save northern Ont. cheesemaker
The owner of Thornloe Cheese announced Wednesday it has a tentative agreement in place to sell the northern Ontario cheesemaker to Mississauga-based Triple ‘A’ Cheese.
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
Sault man charged with assault after allegedly throwing hypodermic needle
A man has been charged with assault with a weapon following a confrontation between neighbours on Tuesday in the Sault.
Road closed after serious single vehicle crash in Tiny Township
Emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle collision on Crossland Road and Townline in Tiny Township.
Criminal charges against 20-year Barrie police officer dropped
Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner has been exonerated.
Emergency crews rescue distressed senior along local trail
On Wednesday, a distressed senior was successfully rescued along a trail in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Victim's family worries Derrick Lawlor will kill again
Mark McCreadie’s family fears his admitted killer will harm someone else if he’s ever released from prison.
Public assistance requested to identify suspicious person
The Stratford Police Service (SPS) is looking for the public’s help identifying a suspicious person.
Youth charged with murder in death near Clinton Ont.
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
Special Olympians join police officers in St. Thomas Torch Run
It was a memorable day for Special Olympians in St. Thomas, Ont. The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run saw the athletes run alongside the officers on Talbot St. “This is one of our most amazing days that we have to work with our local Special Olympians,” said Inspector Kim Manuel.
St. Thomas police investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard
A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.
Rescheduling Halloween? Kingsville calls for community input
A trick or a treat? The Town of Kingsville wants residents to weigh in on rescheduling Halloween.
Chatham-Kent wraps up Talbot Trail Environmental Assessment Addendum Study
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has finished a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Addendum Study to create a temporary bypass route for Talbot Trail between Coatsworth Road and Stevenson Road.