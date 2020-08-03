CALGARY -- A Calgary woman is on quite the streak after recording her third hole-in-one of the season Friday.

Kim Young, who is a member at Lynx Ridge Golf Club, now has a hole-in-one in May, June and July.

She also recorded one in June of last year, meaning Young has recorded four aces in just 401 days.

“It’s just amazing when it happens,” Young told CTV News. “It’s surreal, it really is. Disbelief.”

Young has been golfing for more than two decades, but calls her skills on the links “average.”

“My handicap was 20 when I looked at it last,” she said. “My putting needs some work.”

The good news for Young is the putters can stay at home if she continues to hit off the tee box like she has been.

“We have members who play 100 times a year and have been doing so for 20 years and yet to have (a hole-in-one),” Lynx Ridge Director of Golf Matt Kirlan said. ”So what Kim has done is a one-of-a-kind accomplishment, really.”

The club averages 330 players a day. It opened for the season on May 5, and has 11 total holes-in-one this year.

Three of those belong to Kim — and on Sunday, she says she was just inches away from making it four in 2020.

“If she gets another one,” friend Lori Scotvold said, “we’re going to throw her in the pond.”