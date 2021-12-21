Calgary grandparents transform backyard into a Christmas wonderland

CALGARY -

Once the sun goes down many Calgary neighbourhoods light up for the holidays.

Most of the lights face the street, but one northwest home is the talk of the neighbourhood - and beyond - because of the elaborate set up in the backyard.

80-year-old Sebastiano Cultrera and his 72-year-old wife Sylvia have been building fun-filled experiences for their children and now their five grandchildren for more than two decades.

From a tree house with built-in running water to a zip line that stretches across the yard, the couple is always striving to find ways to surprise and entertain the youngsters in their family.

That imaginative energy has led to a Christmas backyard that has everything in it but Will Farrell dressed in his Elf outfit: there are thousands of lights, Santa decorations, reindeers, snowmen, a giant nativity scene, all surrounding a tree that stands over eight metres high.

At a time when 'Netflix and chill' has replaced 'Participaction' in the social lexicon, Sebastiano and Sylvia are typical Albertan outliers.

"I don’t like sitting on the sofa," says Sebastiano. "The sofa is not my friend."

'WE EXPECTED SOMETHING EVERY YEAR'

That was always fine with their daughter Francie Simms.

"As far back as I can remember being a little girl with my brothers and I - we expected something every year," she said. "We knew that they would do something special at winter time at Christmas time from anywhere to having a skating rink, a private skating rink you know to a toboggan hill in the backyard to now this winter wonderland that just keeps growing every year.”

Working on the backyard installation occupies them for months. The couple would work on the display a couple of hours each day until every last light bulb and decoration is used taking them to the second week of December for it to be fully completed.

“We enjoy it," Sylvia says. "We keep ourselves busy.”

Their grandchildren say they never not seen the backyard fully done up for the Christmas season.

They appreciate all the time and effort their grandparents put in even if sometimes their ambitious plans can sometimes get carried away, literally.

"It's kind of an explosion of Christmas every year and I love it!" says Abella, their granddaughter.

There's also moments of unexpected drama, says grandson Apollo, like the time Sylvia went airborn while they were putting up the giant tree.

"Once they were putting it up (the tree), and it was really windy," says Apollo. "It picked up grandma and she was floating above the ground for 30 seconds”

It’s the kind of bonding that the Cultreras have always dreamed of for their grandchildren.

As for the Cultreras own children, they continue to be in awe and enjoy getting in on the fun.

“The grandkids know when they come to grandma and grandpa’s house they can expect something special that was built out of love," said Francie, "and it’s just wonderful to see and we’re just very lucky to have them.”

For now the Cultreras say have no intention of slowing down. In fact they want to extend the display further into the front lawn. That’s next year’s project.

“Now it is a tradition," says Sebastiano. "I like to teach my grandchildren a little bit each time to do something so that one day they can continue.”

And as far as retiring her drill bit, Sylvia says not a chance.

“It makes me feel young.”