Calgary Humane Society is full of dogs, needs urgent help

CALGARY -

The Calgary Humane Society is hoping for help dealing with a dog overload.

The shelter took to social media on Wednesday to share that they are full and have no more space for canines.

"We urgently need our community to either adopt a dog or become a foster parent ASAP to ensure we can continue admitting animals in need." the humane society said in its posts.

To book an adoption appointment or become a foster parent you can visit the Calgary Humane Society's website.