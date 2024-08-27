Calgary launches survey on regulations for Airbnb, VRBO and other short-term rentals

The City of Calgary is launching a public survey to learn more about what residents are looking for to control short-term rental properties.

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 30, Calgarians will be able to share their thoughts about a variety of aspects of the industry through the Short-Term Rental Study.

"It's important we engage Calgarians as we continue to evolve our regulations to align with the city's priorities related to housing, economic development, downtown revitalization, hospitality and tourism," said Antonio Faiola, business experience manager with the City of Calgary, in a news release.

The study will examine market characteristics, public perceptions, operational challenges and the impact of short-term rentals on Calgary's housing market.

The public engagement process forms part of the multi-year study, which is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Calgary.

Phase 1 launched in October 2023 and included an online survey. A report on those results is available on the city's website.

Faiola says the city will use the data from Phase 2 to make recommendations to council in December.

Calgary defines a short-term rental as a dwelling that offers temporary accommodation for a cost for fewer than 31 days. As of 2020, Calgary requires hosts to have a business licence for each property that is rented out.