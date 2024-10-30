Calgary Liberal MP voices support for secret ballot vote on Trudeau's leadership

A Calgary Liberal MP is joining a growing number of members in Justin Trudeau’s caucus calling for a secret ballot vote on the prime minister’s future as leader of the party.

Speaking Tuesday, Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal said a secret ballot vote on whether Trudeau should step down would help members express their opinions and be unified in support of the party leadership.

“I think all cabinet ministers and MPs should want to move forward and clear the air, and I think the best way to do that is to show support of our leadership, and many of our cabinet colleagues have said there’s overwhelming support; I think that needs to be shown,” Chahal said.

“I think a secret ballot is a great way to do that so we can move forward.”

The Liberals held a caucus meeting on Wednesday, which was expected to include continued discussions around the party’s leadership and the next election.

There’s been mounting dissention within the Liberal caucus for weeks, culminating in a longer-than-typical meeting last Wednesday, during which a number of MPs told Trudeau he needed to reflect on his future at the helm of the party.

Heading into the caucus meeting on Wednesday, though, multiple MPs, including members of Trudeau’s cabinet, also downplayed the necessity and utility of a secret vote.

“I’ve been through five leaders, this is my fifth leader, most of the time they’re unpopular, but we still manage to win,” Judy Sgro, a longtime Ontario Liberal MP, said.

Currently, enacting the mechanism of a secret vote is not in the Liberal caucus’ arsenal or the party constitution.

“We have a constitution, and that constitution decides how we select our leader, and it’s extremely important that we have fidelity to that. The Liberal Party is its members, it’s members decide its leadership processes,” Mark Holland, minister of health, said Wednesday.

When Chahal was asked about whether he thought Trudeau would survive a secret ballot vote, he said he doesn’t know how his caucus colleagues feel, but a vote is the only way to find out.

“I think we should let members vote their conscience and move forward. I think it’s the best way to put it behind us so we can move forward,” he said.

Chahal confirmed he has been nominated to run again and said he is looking forward to the next election.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Spencer Van Dyk and CTV News’ Rachel Aiello