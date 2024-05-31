Calgary mall celebrating National Indigenous History Month

Calgary’s Southcentre Mall and Authentically Indigenous are hosting a multi-week exhibit, in celebration of National Indigenous History Month.

“This exhibition will promote inclusivity, community engagement, and cross-cultural dialogue, ultimately contributing to reconciliation and solidarity among all Canadians,” said Southcentre Mall marketing manager Alexandra Velosa.

An opening ceremony for the exhibit is happening June 3 between 11 a.m. and noon, including drumming and dance performances, a traditional blessing from an elder, who will officially open the centrepiece.

“Guests will have the opportunity to experience the essence of Indigenous culture first hand at Southcentre's life-size teepee, adorned with symbolic tapestries representing the last five decades of Indigenous contributions to Calgary's vibrant culture as a nod to Southcentre’s 50th anniversary this year,” a spokesperson for the mall said in a media release.

“The construction of the teepee will embody communal values of unity, cooperation, and shared responsibility within Indigenous tribes.”

Between June 3 and 23, there will be cultural displays, educational events, and multi-generational storytelling sessions, and an artisan market will take place on June 7 and 8.

“Traditional storytelling with elders, puppet shows from Indigenous authors hosted by the Calgary Public Library, and innovative virtual reality experiences facilitated by the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth,” will also be part of the exhibition, according to the release.

Southcentre Mall is located at 100 Anderson Road S.E. and the most direct way to access the exhibit is by entering through the mall’s south entrance between SportChek and Crate & Barrel, then go down the escalator and walk straight ahead to centre court.

“Southcentre is reinforcing its commitment to education, cultural preservation, and inclusivity this month by providing platforms for deeper appreciation of Indigenous history and culture,” said Velosa.

National Indigenous Peoples’ Day will take place on June 21.