CALGARY -- A Calgary man is resting a little bit easier now that he's come forward to claim a big lottery prize he knew he'd won almost four months ago.

Clint Greggersen learned of his win in the April 3 LOTTO MAX draw just a day after it occurred, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, he couldn't collect it in person.

He's now come forward to claim it and says all the extra time has allowed him to dream about what he'd use his winnings on.

"I'm going to invest it and pay off some bills," he said in a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

Greggersen added he'd also be doing something fun with the money too.

"Might also buy a new motorcycle."

Officials say he bought the winning ticket just a couple days before the draw at the Lotto Express kiosk at 101-755 on Lake Bonavista Dr. S.E.

BIG JACKPOT FRIDAY NIGHT

If you're eager to try your own luck at winning big in a LOTTO MAX draw, your chance could be Friday night.

The jackpot is listed at $60 million and it included six MAXMILLION prizes of $1 million each.

According to the WCLC website, tickets can be purchased until 8:30 p.m. MT.

There were no big winners in Tuesday's draw.