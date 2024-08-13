CALGARY
    • Calgary man accused of luring 16-year-old over Instagram faces child porn charges

    Curtis Tyson Chalk, 29, is shown in an undated photo. (Obtained by CTV News) Curtis Tyson Chalk, 29, is shown in an undated photo. (Obtained by CTV News)
    A Calgary man is facing charges in a sexual extortion case involving a 16-year-old girl.

    It's alleged the man began communicating with the teen through Instagram between May and June.

    "It is believed the man lured the girl into sharing nude photos of herself in exchange for money," explained a Tuesday news release from police.

    "The girl discovered the nude photos had been posted online without her knowledge or consent. When she confronted the man to remove the photos, he refused, unless she provided more nude photos or engaged in sexual activities with him."

    Police launched an investigation after the victim came forward.

    Officers searched a home in the 2400 block of Pinewood Drive S.E. on Aug. 8, seizing electronic devices.

    Curtis Tyson Chalk, 29, is charged with one count each of extortion, child luring for the purpose of producing child pornography, making child pornography available, accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

    Chalk is in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

    The Calgary Police Service is encouraging anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual exploitation, assault or abuse to report it by calling the non-emergency number (403-266-1234), or 911 if they are in immediate danger.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

