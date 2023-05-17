Calgary man arrested on more than 50 warrants

Police arrested four people, including one man who was wanted on more than 50 warrants, following a standoff at a Calgary home.

Officials told CTV News police witnessed a man on a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed in the community of Abbeydale on Monday morning.

The driver fled the scene and HAWCS was dispatched to follow the suspect to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Fonda Crescent S.E.

When ground units arrived, they blocked off the area.

"Officers contained the residence and confirmed that the motorcycle had been previously reported stolen. For almost 12 hours, officers made multiple attempts to get the man to exit the residence," police said in a statement.

As the standoff continued, 10 other people left the home and three of them were arrested on outstanding warrants, police said.

By 8 p.m., the target suspect still had not left the home, so the CPS tactical unit entered and arrested him.

Raymond Edward Robert Bennett, 32, of Calgary, is charged with possession of stolen property, five counts of failing to comply with a release order and more than 50 outstanding warrants.

Bennett's other crimes include firearms offences, assault and uttering threats.