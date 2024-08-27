CALGARY
Calgary

    • Inside an $11M mansion for sale in Calgary that comes with a pool, gated driveway

    930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)
    An $11M home has just hit the market in southwest Calgary, and it comes with a lap pool, glass cabana and tons of history.

    The mansion, known as the Burns residence, sits at 930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Upper Mount Royal.

    930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The 5,298-square-foot home was built in 1912 and originally owned by Alfred Price, a superintendent with the Canadian Pacific Railway.

    The home was later the residence of George Robinson, an alderman from 1907 to 1908, as well as John Burns – nephew of Senator Patrick Burns.

    Aside from serving as the home for several notable and influential Calgarians, the residence sits on a sprawling half-acre lot surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.

    930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)To enter the home, you access it through your own private, gated driveway.

    According to the listing on Realtor.ca, the property has undergone a full restoration and transformation into a "modern take on luxury design."

    930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)"Special attention has been given to preserving original elements such as the sandstone and brick exterior, copper detailing, grand staircase, stained glass windows, mahogany panelling, quarter-sawn oak flooring and classic design elements that evoke a sense of nostalgia and grandeur."

    Part of the modernization includes a smart home system and state-of-the-art kitchen with custom cabinets and marble countertops.

    930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The three-storey home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths.

    There are, according to the listing, two offices, an upper-level gym and a billiards room.

    930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)"Designed for grand-scale entertaining, the main floor connects seamlessly to a large outdoor sandstone patio with a wood-burning fireplace, an ideal setting for hosting dinner parties.”

    One of the mansion's biggest draws, however, may be the pool.

    930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)It's situated near a glass cabana that can serve as a bar area or greenhouse. 

    930 Prospect Avenue S.W. in Calgary. (Realtor.ca)The home also has a double attached garage, with more on-street parking available.

    Annual property taxes are an estimated $22,895

