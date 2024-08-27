CALGARY
    Sun, warmer temperatures return Thursday. Until then, expect lots of the wet stuff

    We all know we need the rain – and a lot is on the way!

    Here is a look at possible rain totals for Tuesday night and Wednesday night:

    In Calgary, some communities will receive 15 millimetres, while other communities will get closer to 35 millimetres.

    Non-severe thunderstorms are possible.

    It will also be cool (just a high of 14 C) and windy (gusts up to 80 km/h).

    The rain should start to taper off around 9 p.m. in YYC.

    The sun will return for Thursday and so will the warmer temperatures.

