Sun, warmer temperatures return Thursday. Until then, expect lots of the wet stuff

We all know we need the rain – and a lot is on the way!

Here is a look at possible rain totals for Tuesday night and Wednesday night:

In Calgary, some communities will receive 15 millimetres, while other communities will get closer to 35 millimetres.

Non-severe thunderstorms are possible.

It will also be cool (just a high of 14 C) and windy (gusts up to 80 km/h).

The rain should start to taper off around 9 p.m. in YYC.

The sun will return for Thursday and so will the warmer temperatures.