CALGARY
Calgary

    • Police searching for suspect in S.E. Calgary parking lot hit-and-run

    A suspect in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Sobeys located at 20 McKenzie Towne Ave S.E. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service) A suspect in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Sobeys located at 20 McKenzie Towne Ave S.E. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)
    Share

    Calgary police are searching for a suspect and pick-up truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

    The incident occurred on Aug. 3, around 4:45 p.m., in the parking lot of the Sobeys located at 20 McKenzie Towne Ave. S.E.

    Police believe a man reversed into another vehicle and left the scene without exchanging contact information.

    A child in the victim’s vehicle received minor injuries.

    Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. He is described as being about 5’9” (175 centimetres) tall with a heavy build, wearing a blue Alaska t-shirt with denim pants, beige shoes and sunglasses on his head.

    The suspect was driving a white Ford F-150 with an unknown licence plate, police say.

    A white Ford F-150 believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Sobeys located at 20 McKenzie Towne Ave S.E. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)

    Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News