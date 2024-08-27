Police searching for suspect in S.E. Calgary parking lot hit-and-run

Calgary police are searching for a suspect and pick-up truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Aug. 3, around 4:45 p.m., in the parking lot of the Sobeys located at 20 McKenzie Towne Ave. S.E.

Police believe a man reversed into another vehicle and left the scene without exchanging contact information.

A child in the victim’s vehicle received minor injuries.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. He is described as being about 5’9” (175 centimetres) tall with a heavy build, wearing a blue Alaska t-shirt with denim pants, beige shoes and sunglasses on his head.

The suspect was driving a white Ford F-150 with an unknown licence plate, police say.

A white Ford F-150 believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Sobeys located at 20 McKenzie Towne Ave S.E. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Supplied: Calgary Police Service)

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.