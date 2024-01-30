Calgary man charged in downtown CTrain stabbing
Calgary police have laid charges in a stabbing that happened aboard a crowded CTrain last month.
Officers were called to the Fourth Street S.W. CTrain station at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 17 for reports a man on a downtown CTrain had been stabbed.
In a Tuesday news release, police said it's believed the suspect approached the victim him while "aggressively gesturing" and threatening him.
The victim was then stabbed, suffering serious injuries.
Police say the pair didn't know each other.
After a month-long investigation, police arrested a 22-year-old man on Jan. 24.
Kevin Jhoan Botina, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
"We would like to thank our Calgary Transit partners for their assistance throughout a challenging and dynamic situation," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.
"We are committed to addressing safety concerns by working with our partners at Calgary Transit and Calgary Community Standards to ensure public spaces remain safe and accessible."
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates
Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Trudeau's Jamaica vacation 'clearly a generous gift' but not against the rules: ethics commissioner
Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein confirms that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted his office in advance of his latest Jamaican vacation, and he was within the rules to accept the gifted accommodations from a friend. The top ethics official indicated he considers the matter closed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton City Hall shooting: Officials to provide update on Tuesday
The city is expected to give an update on the status of Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday.
-
Non-essential water use ban remains in place as crews work on problem at treatment plant
The ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area continues as Epcor works to fix a failure in the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant.
-
Edmonton extortion series: 2 arrested during 'attempted arson' in Tamarack
Two more arrests were made Monday in connection to an extortion series in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Crane snaps in Surrey, WorkSafe investigating
WorkSafe BC has issued a stop work order for a construction site in Surrey after an incident involving a crane Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner launches police use-of-force inquiry
British Columbia's human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into the use of force by police against racialized people and those with mental health issues in the province.
-
SkyTrain station in New Westminster closed due to medical emergency
A medical emergency has forced the partial closure of Metro Vancouver's Expo Line SkyTrain on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
There’s an app for that: N.S. announces pilot project that gives patients access to their medical records
Nova Scotia announced a new pilot project Tuesday that will give patients access to their medical records through an app called YourHealthNS.
-
Truro police say man’s disappearance is suspicious
Police in Truro, N.S., are describing a man’s recent disappearance as suspicious.
-
Speed limit reduction coming to sections of Bedford Highway
Over the next several days, two sections of the Bedford Highway will see the maximum speed limit reduced from 60 kilometres per hour down to 50.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. human rights commissioner launches police use-of-force inquiry
British Columbia's human rights commissioner has launched an inquiry into the use of force by police against racialized people and those with mental health issues in the province.
-
More than 3 dozen temperature records broken in B.C.
Unseasonably warm weather across B.C. led to more than three dozen temperature records falling across the province Monday.
-
Flood, avalanche risks remain elevated throughout B.C.'s South Coast
The flood and avalanche risks remain elevated throughout British Columbia's South Coast, where atmospheric rivers continue to bring heavy rains along with unseasonably warm temperatures.
Toronto
-
This is how many cars were stolen in Toronto in January
New Toronto Police statistics appear to show a glimmer of hope in the battle against car thieves, as January figures indicate the first decline in years of the number of stolen vehicles in the city.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
-
More than 80% of inmates in Ontario jails last year were legally innocent, awaiting trial: data
A vast majority of the people incarcerated in Ontario jails last year were awaiting a trial, according to provincial records obtained by CTV News Toronto.
Montreal
-
International drug trafficking network linked to Montreal mafia dismantled
A vast police operation in several cities in Canada, the United States and Mexico has led to the dismantling of a major international drug trafficking network linked, among others, to the Italian mafia in Montreal and to several Canadian transport companies.
-
Montreal outlines policy for new nightlife district
Officials with the City of Montreal say they plan to create 'nocturnal zones' in neighbourhoods across the metropolis in addition to having a 24-hour nightlife district, according to Noovo Info.
-
Concordia students vote to strike as Quebec increases tuition fees
Thousands of Concordia University students are refusing to go to class after voting for a strike over the CAQ government's tuition fee increase for out-of-province and international students.
Ottawa
-
2 teenagers among 11 accused facing drug charges in Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police says two teens are among multiple people who are facing drug related charges following two search warrants in Pembroke, Ont..
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
-
OC Transpo fare inspectors issue nearly $75,000 worth of tickets last fall
The warning period for fare evasion on OC Transpo is over with fare inspection efforts getting serious. A new report says fare inspectors issued nearly $75,000 worth of fines during a blitz last fall.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
-
Health minister announces new cardiac lab at St. Mary's General Hospital
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones was in Kitchener Tuesday to announce money for a third cardiac catheterization lab at St. Mary’s General Hospital.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Cambridge woman’s death
A 57-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 61-year-old woman in Cambridge last week, Waterloo regional police confirm.
Saskatoon
-
Document provides clues about proposed Saskatoon arena
A proposed new arena could have an eventual seating capacity of 18,000.
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
-
Saskatoon parents say new shelter will be too close to school
Some parents are hoping to reverse a joint decision by the city and the province to open a 30-bed shelter in the Sutherland neighbourhood due to its proximity to an elementary school.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Five former World Junior players to face sexual assault charges: TSN
The remaining four hockey players called to present themselves with London police are Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, according to TSN.
-
Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Northern Ont. police recover stolen wallets, scarves, headphones and hats
A break-and-enter suspect in Moosonee who was arrested Jan. 27 was discovered with a lot of stolen property.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba municipality to fine residents for abandoning pets
Rural municipalities in Manitoba are sounding the alarm about a growing trend that’s putting pressure on local animal services.
-
River Trail closes at The Forks
The Nestaweya River Trail is closed less than a week after a section of it opened.
-
Armed standoff in Transcona ends with arrest: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service’s tactical team was called to help deal with a standoff involving an armed man at a Transcona home on Monday.
Regina
-
This Saskatchewan town was Canada's hot spot Tuesday
With January feeling more like late March in Saskatchewan it may come as no surprise it was home to the warmest community in Canada on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Hens could soon be allowed in some Regina backyards
Regina city council will decide whether to allow some residents to keep backyard hens as a trial project.
-
Fire at Regina recycling facility under control, no injuries reported
No one was injured in a fire in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood on Monday, according to an update from Regina Fire.