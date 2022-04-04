Calgary man charged in Radisson Heights homicide

A Calgary man faces charges in relation to a homicide that took place in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Radisson Heights last Friday.

Around 1:30 p.m. on April 1, police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 100 block of Radcliffe Close S.E. First responders discovered a man in life-threatening condition, who died afterward.

Following an autopsy Monday, the victim was confirmed to be 39-year-old Jamie O'Leary of Calgary.

Over the weekend, police located a vehicle that was spotted on CCTV images around the time of the shooting and took one man into custody.

Calgary resident Tarek Che Sharples, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of O'Leary. Sharples appeared in court Monday, April 4.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other, and that the homicide was the result of a dispute.

"This has been an incredibly busy time for our investigators who have dealt with six homicides over a two-week period," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a release. "Homicide investigations are complex and require the coordination of resources from many areas of the service.

"The homicide unit has been working around the clock," Gregson added. "And I would like to thank all of the other CPS units who helped bring closure in these cases. I am incredibly proud that our service was able to bring this file to conclusion so quickly, all while managing several other investigations."

Anyone with information about any of the homicides that have recently taken place in Calgary is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.