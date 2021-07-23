CALGARY -- Calgary police have charged a man with domestic violence-related offences against multiple partners over a 10-year period.

"The level of violence exhibited by the alleged offender is significant," said Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott with the Calgary Police Service domestic conflict unit.

"Each victim is being supported through this difficult time."

A woman went to police in May to report serious violence from a previous relationship and she also provided the names of two other women believed to have been abused by the same offender.

Police allege the offender physically and sexually assaulted the women during these relationships.

"The violence was substantial and led to permanent physical ailments as a result of the abuse," police said in a release.

"Alberta has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in Canada, but help is available," said Hancott.

"We encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to report to police so that we can investigate and ensure victims get the help they need when they need it."

Daniel Walders, 39, of Calgary, has been charged with:

11 counts of assault;

Three counts of assault with a weapon;

Four counts of sexual assault, and;

Two counts of uttering threats.

Walders is a former MMA fighter with a professional record of 0-6, according to the website Sherdog, with five of those losses coming less then two minutes into the first round, all by submission. His last pro fight was in 2013.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

For more information on domestic violence and available resources, visit the Calgary Domestic Violence Collective.

Alberta recently implemented the Disclosure to Protect Against Domestic Violence (Clare’s Law) Act, which helps people in intimate partner relationships to make informed choices about potentially harmful relationships. More information on Clare’s Law is available online.

Anyone who is a victim of a crime is encouraged to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Support is also available through the Calgary Distress Centre 24-hours-a-day at 403-266-4357.