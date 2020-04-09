ROCKYVIEW COUNTY, ALTA. -- Officials say a 35-year-old man who was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening has since died of his injuries.

Airdrie RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 566 for a crash involving a sedan and a semi-trailer.

Officials say the car was eastbound on Hwy. 566 when it collided with the fuel tanks of the truck, which was northbound on Hwy. 9.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a Calgary man, was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious condition.

He later died in hospital.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.

Hazardous materials crews were called in to deal with a quantity of fuel that had spilled from the truck.

No charges are expected to be laid and the victim's name is not being released.