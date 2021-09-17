Calgary man pleads guilty in 2019 stabbing death of caseworker

CALGARY -

A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a caseworker at an assisted living home that saw the victim suffer at least 19 stab wounds.

Warning: details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.

Brandon Jacob Spencer Newman made the plea Friday.

He was charged in the October 2019 death of Deborah Onwu at a Wood's Homes assisted living facility in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue S.W., a non-profit mental health centre that provides care for youth and their families.

Newman, who was 18 at the time, was a client at the home.

Investigators said Newman and Onwu got into a verbal and physical argument at which point she was fatally stabbed. An agreed statement of facts says the woman suffered wounds to her face, neck, chest, thigh and ankle, with at least three wounds to vital organs. She was stabbed 19 times.

After the killing, the statement says Newman walked away and stashed the knife under a bush about three houses to the east of the facility. DNA matching Newman and Onwu was found on knife and handle.

