Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle
The Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
On Monday, Noskiye received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 11 years.
He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Goodeagle on Jan. 5, 2020, before being convicted last week on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
"(Karson) did not have a chance to become a father or have any grandkids of his own," said Goodeagle's grandmother, Sally Fox, outside court.
"Today, I am happy for the outcome of everything."
Noskiye was one of four men charged in Goodeagle's swarming death outside a Circle K convenience store at 11th Avenue and 1st Street S.E. around 4:45 that morning.
Court heard Noskiye stabbed Goodeagle three times.
Dwayne Turner, Yahye Gabad and Timothy Jones were also charged.
Jones died before he could stand trial.
Turner and Gabad were convicted of manslaughter last week by a judge.
Senior crown prosecutor Ken McCaffrey was seeking life in prison for Noskiye with no chance of parole for 12 to 13 years.
"Was justice served? I hope so," McCaffrey said.
"In this case, you have two young men whose lives are both destroyed. One person is dead. The other person is serving a life sentence. Both families are devastated here. So in that sense, there are no winners."
McCaffrey says he decided to accept the joint submission for sentencing after learning of Noskiye's fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.
Karson Goodeagle
Noskiye, from the prisoner's box, spoke to Goodeagle's family in open court, showing remorse for his actions.
"I'm sorry for causing your family pain," he said.
"I wish I could take the day back, but I can't."
Fox says although she's thankful justice was served, her grieving process is still taking time, including absorbing Noskiye's apology.
"I hope that he really meant it," she said.
"I know it won't bring my grandson back … but in time, I will forgive them. But not now."
Gabad and Turner are due for sentencing in November.
Noskiye's lawyer, Jason Wuttunee, declined to comment.
