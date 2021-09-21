Calgary man wanted in sexual assault of 13-year-old arrested in Ontario

CALGARY -

A Calgary man wanted on a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl has been captured.

Jesse Donald Hammon, 32, was located and arrested in Peterborough, Ont. by the Peterborough Police Service. He is now in custody.

Hammon was wanted on several warrants including sexual interference with a child under the age of 16, invitation to sexual touching of a child under the age of 16 and sexual assault of a minor.

He was also wanted for breach of probation, breach of a protection order, failure to comply and other charges for unrelated offences.