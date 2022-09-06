Calgary man who murdered girlfriend and toddler to be sentenced
A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was later convicted of killing her young daughter is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.
Robert Leeming, 37, had pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Jasmine Lovett, 25, but not guilty in the death of 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.
Leeming testified the little girl had fallen down some stairs in his southeast Calgary home and was later unresponsive. He said he snapped when Lovett accused him of doing something to her child.
Leeming struck Lovett several times with a hammer before shooting her in the head with a rifle.
The bodies of the mother and child were found buried in a shallow grave in Kananaskis country, west of Calgary, in May 2019 after they were reported missing weeks earlier.
Leeming, who was found guilty in January, had his sentencing delayed while the Supreme Court of Canada deliberated and ultimately quashed consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murderers.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A bumpy temperature trend for Calgary over the next few days
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Tennessee said Tuesday that a body found during an exhaustive search lasting more than three days is a woman who was abducted and forced into an SUV during an early morning jog near the University of Memphis.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why should we care about the Quebec election?
It is really important for those who do care about the future of this incredible country of ours to pay some attention to Francois Legault as he romps to a second consecutive majority, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen won't be running in next election
As the Conservative party prepares to welcome a new leader this week, its interim leader says she won't be running in the next federal election.
PM Trudeau holding affordability-focused cabinet retreat in Vancouver
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a multi-day meeting with members of the federal cabinet to plot out their plans for the fall, with a focus on affordability woes, according to his office. The retreat, happening in Vancouver, is scheduled to begin Tuesday evening.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Jasper wildfire shrinks in cooler temps; persisting power issues prompt campground closures
A lightning-ignited wildfire in Jasper National Park in Alberta was estimated to be 6,150 hectares as of Tuesday morning, down from the 8,000 hectares it had grown to over the weekend.
-
First Nation suing Alberta government over cumulative environmental effects
A northern Alberta First Nation has filed what experts say is the province's first lawsuit claiming cumulative effects from industry, agriculture and settlement are so pervasive, they violate the band's treaty rights.
-
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
3rd man pleads guilty in connection to death of 20-year-old
More than five years after the body of a 20-year-old was found on a rural service road north of Hope, B.C., a third man has pleaded guilty in connection to his death.
-
Back to school: B.C. students return to class for 1st relatively normal year since pandemic began
Students and teachers across B.C. are back to class Tuesday for the first day of school.
-
B.C. overdose crisis: Schools should make overdose education mandatory, advocates say
When a teenage girl collapsed on the SkyTrain in Coquitlam, B.C., passengers calling 911 thought she had fainted or was having an epileptic seizure.
Atlantic
-
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry to hear from Mountie described as 'friend' of killer; testimony won't be broadcast
The RCMP officer once described by another police officer as a "friend" of the man behind the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will testify Tuesday before the inquiry investigating the rampage, though it will not be broadcast.
-
Lockdown lifted at NBCC Saint John after 'odd' message; police investigating source
Police say there is no threat to students and staff after New Brunswick Community College Saint John went into lockdown Tuesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | The Offspring, Simple Plan announce Victoria tour stop
California pop-punk band the Offspring will be coming to Victoria this fall, with support from Canadian rockers Simple Plan. The Offspring announced the Canadian leg of their Let The Bad Times Roll tour on Tuesday. The 18-date tour kicks off in Halifax on Oct. 31 and will close out in Victoria on Nov. 27 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.
-
Residents flee suspicious house fire in Victoria
Victoria police are investigating after a suspicious house fire erupted in the Burnside-Gorge area over the weekend. Police received reports of the fire in the 500-block of Sumas Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
-
School zone speed limits in effect as students return to class
Police across Vancouver Island are reminding drivers that school zone speed limits are in effect as students return to class Tuesday. Drivers are also urged to stop when they see flashing lights on school buses.
Toronto
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has allegedly been busted driving nearly double the speed limit safety zone on the first day of school.
-
New video shows takedown of suspect in Toronto weekend hit-and-run collisions
New video has surfaced showing the dramatic arrest of a suspect in two downtown hit-and-run collisions over the weekend.
-
Ontario MPPs go on 'social assistance diet' to show why ODSP needs to be increased
Five Ontario MPPs say they will live on a “social assistance diet” for two weeks in an effort to show that a five per cent increase to Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) payments is not enough.
Montreal
-
PLQ on the offensive on Quebec campaign trail as CAQ shores up base
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is going on the offensive on the campaign trail.
-
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
As the co-spokesperson of the left-wing socialist party Québec Solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has proven that his activism chops extend far beyond les carrés rouges.
-
Unagva, Wesmount and Renpentigny: A Quebec election guide for spellchecking campaign posters
Multiple campaign signs have been spotted with riding names misspelled, leaving Quebec election candidates blushing and wishing they had done one last spell check.
Ottawa
-
McKenney would freeze transit fares if elected mayor
Catherine McKenney says they would freeze transit fares, increase OC Transpo funding by 20 per cent and initiate a “top to bottom review” of the service if elected mayor.
-
Stephen Lecce assures Ontarians that students will remain in class in person until June
Ontario’s education minister guaranteed Tuesday that students will be in the classroom until the end of June regardless of whether or not the province experiences a spike in COVID-19 infections.
-
Police seek federal offender, 26, known to frequent Ottawa
Police are on the lookout for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man turning to community to avoid being admitted into long-term care
A Cambridge man who needs around-the-clock care is turning to the community to help him avoid being admitted into long-term care.
-
Most Ontario students return to school without COVID-19 restrictions
Children carrying brightly coloured backpacks laughed and chatted excitedly Tuesday morning as they lined up outside a Toronto-area school, waiting for the bell to ring on the first day of the first school year to start without COVID-19 restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Guelph Police say knife pulled on officers during arrest
The Guelph Police Service said a man pulled a knife on officers on Sunday while they were arresting him.
Saskatoon
-
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
-
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
-
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire risk prompts Polaris to issue 'stop ride' warning for 230K of its snowmobiles
Polaris has issued what's known as a 'stop ride/stop sale' for more than 230,000 of its snow machines.
-
Man surrenders to Sudbury police after armed standoff
A 47-year-old man is facing weapons-related charges after a verbal argument in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping escalated, leading to an overnight standoff, police say.
-
Impaired driver crashed into tree, East Algoma OPP say
A 65-year-old Iron Bridge man is facing charges after a pickup truck crashed into a tree Sept. 3.
Winnipeg
-
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen not seeking re-election
Candice Bergen, the interim Leader of the Official Opposition and MP for Portage-Lisgar, will not be seeking re-election in the next general election.
-
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
-
Dangerous driving prevalent on local Manitoba streets: CAA
CAA Manitoba is urging drivers to be extra careful, particularly in designated school zones, as students head back to the classroom.
Regina
-
Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day
The hunt for Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan, entered its third day on Tuesday after the body of Damien Sanderson was found in a grassy field not far from where 10 others lost their lives over the weekend.
-
3rd dangerous persons alert issued in Sask., unconnected to mass stabbings
A Dangerous Persons Alert has been issued in Saskatchewan Tuesday morning by Maidstone RCMP after reports of shots fired at a residence in the RM of Brittania, a news release said.
-
No injuries reported after condo fire in northwest Regina
No injuries were reported after a condominium fire in northwest Regina Monday afternoon.