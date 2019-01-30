A Calgary man is a million dollars richer thanks to a draw in early December, lottery officials say.

Alan Facey won big on one of the 42 Maxmillions draws on December 7.

He says he learned about his win when he was checking a number of tickets using the Western Canada Lottery Corporation mobile app.

“One ticket won a free play, another won $20; when I scanned this ticket, I had to do a double-take,” he said in a release. “I saw all of these zeroes; I had to check the ticket again and again.”

Facey says he hasn’t made any specific plans with the money, but is looking forward to paying off some bills and making some other financial decisions.

He adds that his life is good right now and winning the lottery is just “the icing on the cake”.

The WCLC is still looking for someone to come forward to claim the $16M jackpot that was won in January 2’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

There were over 50 lottery wins of $1M or more in the province of Alberta last year.