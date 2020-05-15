CALGARY -- At first, Nazar Yousif wasn't sure his $1 million-winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was legit.

So the Calgarian double checked it on his mobile app. Then he triple checked it. Then he checked it a few more times, just to make sure.

“It must have been at least 10 times,” he said.

“I never win, I just couldn’t believe it."

Saying that becoming the city's newest millionaire "feels nice," Yousif bought the quick pick winner at a 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of New Brighton Drive S.E.

With lotto offices closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Yousif was able to claim the prize remotely.

No plans have been solidified for the windfall, but Yousif said he is considering buying a house.

“I’m still in shock, I can do anything I want,” he exclaimed.