Calgary mortgage broker's licence cancelled over forging signatures
A Calgary mortgage broker cannot deal in mortgages in Alberta for at least three years after he committed fraud with two home purchases.
The Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA) announced last Friday that the licence held by Casurt Roy Morgan was cancelled and he cannot apply for a new one until at least 2026.
The decision came after a hearing by the council that found Morgan participated in "fraudulent or unlawful activities in connection" with mortgage dealings.
THE M.B. AND T.O. PURCHASE
Some of the forgeries included of the signatures of two clients Morgan was working with in February 2016.
The buyers, a couple identified in the decision as M.B. and T.O., were assisted by Morgan through their purchase of a home owned by M.B.'s mother. The address of the home was omitted from the hearing's decision.
A number of documents were created as part of the deal, including a purchase contract, mortgage commitment form, mortgage disclosure form, initial disclosure form, insurance form and client consent form, which all needed to be signed.
Four years after the sale was completed, M.B. was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
The panel heard after learning of this, M.B. contacted Morgan about life insurance on the mortgage.
"Morgan replied that [M.B.] and [T.O.] had declined mortgage insurance. [T.O.] says she was shocked. She did not recall doing this and it would be out of character for her," the decision read.
T.O. attempted to follow up with Morgan about the insurance issue but he "ceased communication with her in October 2020."
M.B. died on Jan. 12, 2021.
T.O. ended up contacting S.B., a mortgage broker who worked at the same company Morgan did, to obtain a copy of the insurance form.
More investigation determined Morgan forged the missing signatures of both M.B. and T.O. on mortgage disclosure, initial disclosure, insurance and client consent forms.
"[T.O.] testified that Morgan did not provide her and [M.B.] with copies of the client consent, mortgage disclosure, initial disclosure, or insurance form at any point. She first saw these documents when she received them from [S.B.]," the RECA decision reads.
T.O. told the registrar that the signatures on all four documents were not hers and she did not give Morgan consent to sign documents on her behalf.
She also denied telling M.B. to instruct Morgan he could sign documents on her behalf.
"[T.O.] testified that she was ultimately unable to receive a life insurance pay out on the mortgage because of the signed insurance form declining insurance.
"She ultimately had to sell another property and rely on a 'go fund me' campaign set up by her friends to help her make the mortgage payments."
THE S.C. PURCHASE
In the second incident, Morgan forged signatures on two "gift letters" that had been prepared in connection with a mortgage transaction for a buyer identified as S.C.
"The 'gift letters' indicate that each of the two donors provided [S.C] with $25,240 and certify that the donors are immediate family members, have no interest in the sale of the subject property, and that the funds are gift and need not be repaid," the decision reads.
"Gift letters are commonly submitted to prospective lenders where a portion of the down payment for a property is coming from funds held by someone other than the purchaser or recently received by the purchaser.
"Often, they are required to demonstrate to the prospective lender that the 'gift' portion of the down payment does not constitute a debt owing by the purchaser that could affect the purchaser’s ability to repay the mortgage."
After that purchase was completed, G.S., the regional vice-president for the Prairies at Invis, was contacted by the National Bank, which said it had conducted a review of a number of gift letters related to loans it had funded.
National Bank, according to the RECA decision, indicated that the gift letters submitted as part of the S.C. deal were "falsified."
S.B., the same broker involved with the M.B. and T.O. deal, was asked by G.S. to look at the letters and her opinion was that they were "not authentic."
When G.S. contacted Morgan about the letters, he "agreed something about the gift letters was not right" but claimed his assistant had prepared them.
"(Morgan) stated that he had been unaware of the forgeries until [G.S.] brought them to his attention," the decision reads.
(Pexels/Kindle Media)
NO EVIDENCE OF ASSISTANT
During S.B.'s testimony at the hearing, she told the registrar "she was unable to find any evidence that Morgan ever had an assistant."
"This is significant because, according to [G.S.] and [S.B.], Invis had certain protocols that applied to assistants in terms of what they could or could not do and kept files on the assistants for privacy and other policy reasons.
"Both [G.S.] and [S.B.] felt that, had Morgan's assistant existed, there would have been paperwork for him. There was none."
According to investigation records, Morgan said his assistant, named Richard Vasquez, prepared the gift letters.
An email address and phone number for Vasquez were provided to the investigator, but after calling the number, it was found to not be in service.
Morgan himself attempted to call the same number, the decision reads, and came up with the same result.
"(The investigator) followed up by email the following day. Morgan responded: 'I didn't speak with him. I've emailed him to have him contact myself or you directly.' (The investigator) responded, requesting a copy of the email Morgan had sent to 'Richard Vasquez', along with any other emails Morgan might have demonstrating that 'Richard Vasquez' existed."
Morgan reportedly provided the same email address the investigator already had and stopped communicating altogether.
Upon review of the gift letters in the S.C. deal, the RECA panel determined the handwriting on the gift letters was "substantially similar" to Morgan's handwriting on the M.B. deal documents.
"The style used to write the date on gift letters, which appears: 'month – date – year' using dashes instead of commas or slashes, is the same style that appears where Morgan wrote the date on the [M.B. deal] documents."
As for the signatures, the panel said they "do not – by any stretch of the imagination – match the signatures used by those same individuals on the client consent forms."
The panel determined that Morgan committed forgery in relation to the M.B. deal and S.C. deal.
Morgan was also ordered to pay costs of $15,260 and fines of $30,000.
"If any consumer has transactions in progress or existing client relationships with Morgan, please contact Morgan's mortgage brokerage Axiom Mortgage Solutions Inc. o/a Axiom Mortgage Solutions," RECA said in a release.
"RECA publishes these decisions to protect consumers, ensure transparency, and educate existing RECA licensees on the standards of practice."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
opinion On the Princess of Wales' 42nd birthday, a look at her most iconic fashion moments over the past year
Kate, the Princess of Wales, has always let her clothes do the talking, and royal commentator Afua Hagan noticed these style statements are getting louder and more self assured as she grows into her role as the Princess of Wales.
A minivan explodes in Kabul, killing at least 3 civilians and wounding 4 others
A bomb stuck to a minivan exploded in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least three civilians and wounding four others, a Taliban official said.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Telus outages reported in parts of Edmonton, St. Albert
Outages are affecting Telus customers in parts of Edmonton and St. Albert Tuesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy and cold today; deep freeze begins Wednesday
Edmonton and area will likely get as much snow by the end of today as we had through all of the winter so far.
-
Oilers can earn another 8-game win streak vs. Blackhawks
Streakiness continues to define the Edmonton Oilers this season, only lately, it's for the good.
Vancouver
-
Winds of up to 90 km/h in the forecast for Metro Vancouver
Winds of up to 90 km/h are in the forecast for some parts of Metro Vancouver Tuesday, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
-
BC United leader calls for province-wide cellphone ban in schools, following Quebec and Ontario laws
As kids in B.C. return to school following the winter break, BC United leader Kevin Falcon is again calling for a province-wide ban on cellphones in classrooms for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Atlantic
-
RCMP fails to submit plan on how it will respond to Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The RCMP have failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Body found after cemetery shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B.
Police and fire crews discovered a body after a shed caught fire in Woodstock, N.B., early Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands without power on Vancouver Island as winds forecast to reach 100km/h
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
-
B.C. study details increasing complexity of hospital patients' needs
A British Columbia study showing that hospitalized patients' medical issues have become increasingly complex also highlights the need to address the growing pressures of an aging population on overworked health professionals, the lead researcher says.
-
'It's quite a mixed bag': Wind, high tides, freezing temperatures forecast for Vancouver Island
After the warmest December on record for many parts of Vancouver Island, it appears Mother Nature is making a big pivot. Highway 1 near Campbell River got its first taste of winter Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Innocent victim' shot dead in front of GTA nightclub identified as 19-year-old woman
Police have identified the young woman fatally shot outside of a Mississauga nightclub in December as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Messy winter storm begins in Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area is expecting a winter storm Tuesday, with a mix of messy weather expected. Follow along here for all the latest details on the storm.
-
Police arrest man who allegedly confined teen to apartment for days and sexually assaulted her
Police have arrested a man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl while holding her captive in a downtown apartment last week.
Montreal
-
Cancel non-essential travel: Major storm in Quebec could bring snow, ice and rain
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
The Quebec government released a $300-million catch-up plan today as around 368,000 students returned to school for the first time since their teachers went on strike Nov. 23.
-
Montreal unregistered acupuncturist's clients urged to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Clients who may have consulted Dashdorj Bayasgalan, also known as Dr. Ba, for acupuncture-like treatments are advised to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm to hit Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Monday afternoon, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets starting Tuesday.
-
Here's a list of school bus cancellations in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley today
Some school boards across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley have cancelled school buses ahead of a major winter storm.
-
Pair treated for burns after fire at St. Patrick Bridge homeless encampment
A man and a woman were taken to hospital with burns after a fire at a homeless encampment under the St. Patrick Bridge in Vanier over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES: First winter storm of the year hits Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say they’ve received 57 reports of collisions since 6 a.m.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Police investigate armed robbery at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store in Fairview Park Mall.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon could see as much as 15 cm of blowing snow
Saskatoon could see a dump of snow Tuesday as a blustery storm system moves through the province.
-
'Every bed is full': Saskatoon doctors at a loss in the face of jam-packed ERs
Emergency room physicians in Saskatoon are becoming all too used to repeated apologies to patients for a system they say isn't functioning as intended.
-
Here's what 'classroom complexity' means according to STF president Samantha Becotte
After a third party report deemed Saskatchewan teachers have the right to negotiate their working conditions – Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says she hopes the findings break a negotiation stalemate.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in and seized by Peel police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
'We are going to do the safest thing': Manitoba premier eyes three options for intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
The Manitoba government is taking a look at several options to improve safety at the intersection along the Trans-Canada Highway where a crash last summer left 17 people dead.
-
'Indescribable grief': Parents of man fatally shot by police release statement
The parents of a man fatally shot by police on New Year’s Eve are calling for change in how law enforcement responds to incidents involving mental health crises.
-
Winnipeg pub fight leads to seizure of nearly $60k in drugs: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.
Regina
-
Here's what 'classroom complexity' means according to STF president Samantha Becotte
After a third party report deemed Saskatchewan teachers have the right to negotiate their working conditions – Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says she hopes the findings break a negotiation stalemate.
-
Server issues cause large Regina Youth Flag Football League registration backlog
Reminiscent of trying to get tickets to see Taylor Swift, many Regina families experienced frustrating delays on Monday while attempting to register for the city’s flag football league.
-
Nearly 4 million unstamped cigarettes seized in Sask. traffic stop
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting to have seized nearly four million unstamped cigarettes in a traffic stop on Sunday.