CALGARY -- Alberta Heath Services (AHS) has ordered a Mexican food restaurant in the southeast community of Acadia closed after a worker diagnosed with COVID-19 was found to have been working there.

Health officials discovered the worker, who had been ordered to self-isolate by medical professionals, on site in the food preparation area of the Mucho Burrito restaurant located at 130-9825 Fairmount Dr. S.E. on May 15.

Furthermore, inspectors found the business owners were not properly following proper COVID-19 protocols.

AHS stated that staff at the restaurant reported to work while symptomatic and many other measures, set out by Alberta Health, were not being followed.

"Observed food handlers standing well within (two metres) of one another," the order reads. "Inadequate control measures were in place to encourage social distancing of customers."

The order also stated that a staff member of the restaurant was "observed changing an infant diaper in (the) food preparation area."

As a result of the health order, the location was immediately ordered closed to the public and the owners must:

Fully disinfect the entire restaurant, including the kitchen, washroom and commonly-touched surfaces

Develop a proper, written COVID-19 response plan

Provide a full staff list and work schedule for the past two weeks to AHS

Ensure inappropriate activities, such as child care and changing, do not occur in food handling areas

The closure order is expected to remain in place the owner completes the work set out by AHS.