Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle

The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.

Police say Const. Chong pulled over a speeding vehicle on eastbound Stoney Trail on Saturday evening, but when he approached the vehicle, he found a distraught family inside with an unresponsive 17-month-old girl in the back seat.

It turns out the child's father was rushing to the hospital to get help.

The girl was conscious but clearly in medical distress, police said.

It was Chong who correctly determined the child was choking after confirming with her parents that she had recently been eating.

He rushed into action, and was able to dislodge the food by performing several back blows.

Though Chong had helped Camila, she still required medical attention, so the officer gave the family a police escort to the nearby South Health Campus hospital.

Police say the girl was cared for and later transferred to the Alberta Children’s Hospital for further treatment. She was released from the hospital a few days later.

On Thursday, Calgary police posted to social media about the harrowing incident, showing photos of the family being reunited with Chong after inviting him to their home.

CPS Const. Chong is reunited with Verga and Camila. (CPS) Police say Chong gave Camila a teddy bear as a present, and her parents Verga and Nacbar expressed their gratitude for his help.

"The family presented Const. Chong with a box of chocolates as a thank you, noting their experience with our officers was remarkable and they will forever remember Const. Chong for his role in saving Camila’s life," reads the post from Calgary police.