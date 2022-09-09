Calgary officers help break baby bobcat out of a sticky situation
A bizarre rescue involving an angry bobcat and a two-by-four is the talk of a northwest Calgary police district this week.
Sgt. Juno Brady says it was one of the stranger shifts of his career.
"In this job, you never know exactly what the day holds," he told CTV News. "It could be anything. And this was."
Brady and two other Calgary Police Service (CPS) officers -- constables Cody Imeson and Leo Yee -- were called to a Scenic Acres backyard Tuesday night for reports of an animal in a sticky situation.
"Initially we thought it was just somebody's pet cat that was stuck," Juno said. "But as we got closer to it, it was really snarling."
That's because this wasn't a pet cat. A bobcat kitten had gotten its paws lodged in between the cracks of a wooden fence, and it couldn't get out.
"So we tried calling the fire department," Juno said. "And we tried calling Fish and Wildlife, but no one was available. So we had to go in and save the day."
The homeowner offered the trio a piece of wood, which they were able to use to push the paws out of the crack.
And then things got even more complicated.
In video from the backyard, you can clearly make out one of the officers exclaim "what the hell?" as a second bobcat appears.
"Is that another one?"
It turned out a mother and her kitten were facing the same predicament.
The mother was dislodged, but stayed on scene to snarl at the officers as they tried to help her kitten.
"We were debating whether we had to pull out our tasers or not," Juno said. "How are we going to defend ourselves against this mother cat?"
Lucky for the team, the board was able to eventually help push out the last stuck paw.
And the story -- a bizarre tale in a career full of them -- had a happy ending.
"They both took off," Juno said. "They were happy, they were healthy, and we were happy to see them go. I think the whole district has laughed at the video by now."
