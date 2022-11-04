Calgary Opera kicks off 50th season with classic Carmen

It might be cold outside, but the Calgary Opera is bringing heat to the stage with its upcoming production to kick off its 50th season.

On Nov. 19, the company will present Carmen, a passionate tale of a woman who lives by her own rules and true to the rules of opera, pays a tragic price for it.

One of the most popular and frequently performed operas, Carmen was written by librettists Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halevy, with a musical score by Georges Bizet. Telling the story of a love triangle that turns tragic, Carmen had its world premiere in Paris on March 3, 1875 where it was presented by the Opera-Comique. Audiences were reportedly scandalized by the content, and Bizet died after the 33rd performance, never knowing that he had created a classic that includes songs like "Toreador" and "Habanera."

Tunisian-Canadian Rihab Chaieb, one of opera's rising stars, sings the role of Carmen, a cigarette factory worker who finds herself enmeshed in a relationship tangle with a cop named Don Jose and a handsome matador named Escamillo.

Joining Chaieb in the cast is Nmon Ford, David Pomeroy, Tracy Cantlin, Dominic Veilleux and Justine Ledoux.

Baritone @nmonford is making his Calgary Opera debut starring as Escamillo in the upcoming production of Carmen.



We are thrilled to have you join us, Nmon! Catch his performance in Carmen, running Nov. 19, 23 & 25 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. pic.twitter.com/iTeYUTcPI8 — Calgary Opera (@CalgaryOpera) November 3, 2022

"The young cast will be able to bring a fresh and distinct perspective and use it to highlight the nuances of this opera,” said director Brenna Corner, in a release. “It’s important to continue sharing this part of the classical opera canon and remind audiences that Carmen is about a woman and her freedom; she must be brave enough to be true to herself and the ultimate cost of that bravery in this society.”

Chaieb, who previously sang the role of Carmen with the Canadian Opera Company, said she feels a deep connection with the character.

“I love representing a strong and boldly independent woman. Carmen lives her life according to her own rules and I admire that she lives with conviction,” said Chaieb. “Although this story was written many years ago, the themes are still relevant today. Carmen is bold and stands up for her own bodily autonomy, and I think that’s an important message to share.”

Carmen will be performed Nov.19, 23 and 25 at the Jubilee Auditorium. For more information, go to calgaryopera.com.