Calgary pet bakery hosts free puppy pancake breakfast

It turns out pancake breakfasts aren't just a human thing during Stampede.

Sunday, a Calgary pet bakery threw a Puppy Pancake Breakfast in Bowness to raise funds for a pet rescue and to show a little customer appreciation.

The event drew a long lineup of pooches eager to sample the snacks offered by BonA-Pet-Treat! Pet Store & Bakery, a made-in-Calgary business that specializes in all-natural pet food, supplements, accessories and more.

"(We're) hosting our 10th annual Puppy Pancake breakfast," said Emil Chow, the company's market manager.

"We're supporting Fur-Ever Homes animal charity today."

Puppy pancake breakfast in Bowness, July 9, 2023

Chow said the fundraisers were launched back in 2013 following the floods, as a way of thanking the city and the support everyone showed for the community.

"Now everyone came together and we're just raising money and having a good time," Chow said.

But what's in those puppy pancakes?

"They're human-friendly," Chow said. "We don't add any preservatives, there's no sugar or salt or anything in there.

"We're serving free puppy pancakes, with some toppings, raffle prizes and there's a caricaturist on site."

The event continues until 2 p.m. Sunday at 5111 Bowness Road N.W.