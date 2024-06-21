Calgary playwright among those honoured with Emerging Artist Awards

Alberta's Lieutenant Governor has honoured 10 artists with Emerging Artist Awards, handed out Thursday at Government House in Edmonton.

"It's really an honour to be seen and validated a bit by my province and my peers," said one of the award winners, Calgary playwright James Odin Wade.

"There was a lot of pomp and circumstance I was not used to."

The award comes with a medal and a $10,000 prize for each winner.

Biographies for each of this year’s ten winners are on the awards website.