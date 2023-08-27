Calgary police and fire chief get dunked for charity

Calgary's fire and police chief were each dunked over and over Saturday, for a good cause.

The "Dreams Take Flight" fundraiser put police chief Mark Neufeld and fire chief Steve Dongworth in the hot seat.

The charity raises money to send children with special needs to visit Universal Studios in Los Angeles

They took the plunge every time Calgarians made their best pitch.

They're hoping to take 120 children to the amusement park this coming November.

Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld talks about getting dunked

"This is my second shift up here, so I've lost count of the number of times I've been dunked," said a damp Neufeld. "But there's lots of kids smiling and that sort of thing, and it's for a wonderful cause, so happy to do it!"

The whole trip in total costs about $150,000. Saturday's event brought in about $5,000.