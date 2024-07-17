Primary care paramedic program among offerings at Lethbridge Polytechnic

Lethbridge Polytechnic will soon offer its own primary care paramedic program, along with a number of new trades and general arts and science certificates.

The PCP certificate program has been offered at the polytechnic campus for more than a decade. However, it’s been delivered in partnership with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Now, it’ll be solely by Lethbridge Polytechnic.

A few changes have been made to trades programming.

Several pre-employment programs have transitioned to certificate programs.

These include the power-line technician, carpenter, electrician and welder program.

And three new one-year certificate programs within the general arts and science area of programming have been given approval.