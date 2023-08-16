Calgary police arrest 1 person for impaired driving following rollover

One person is in custody with a charge of impaired driving pending after a vehicle rollover in Calgary on Wednesday evening.

Police say a vehicle was driven into numerous other vehicles in the city's southwest before rolling and landing on its roof.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the area of 17 Avenue and 17 Street S.W.

According to police, no one was injured, including the person arrested.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video relating to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.