Calgary police find teen girl missing from Dalhousie

Calgary police say a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the community of Dalhousie on Saturday has been found.

The teen hadn't been heard from since leaving her home on the afternoon of Oct. 22.

Police said there was nothing at this time to indicate foul play was involved.

While the girl's disappearance didn't meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, police did work with the Missing Children Society of Canada to find her.

On Monday, police confirmed the teen had been safely located.