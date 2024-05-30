Calgary police investigate shooting in Radcliffe

Calgary police are looking for suspects after someone shot at a home in the southeast community of Radcliffe.

At about 2 a.m., police responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Radcliffe Cres. S.E. after a resident in the area called 911 after hearing gunshots.

Police say at least one bullet struck the home, but no one was injured.

Officers are now investigating and are looking for any security camera footage in the area that could help them.