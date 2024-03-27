Calgary police investigate speed as factor in S.E. crash

Calgary police say speed is being investigated as a factor in a Wednesday crash that sent one man to hospital.

The collision, between a semi-truck and a Hyundai Veloster, happened in the intersection of 84 Street and 61 Avenue S.E. at roughly 1:40 pm.

Police say the Hyundai was travelling west on 61 Avenue S.E. "at a high rate of speed" when it collided with the semi, which was eastbound.

"It is believed the driver of the Hyundai lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the centre line and into the path of the semi-truck, resulting in a head-on collision," police said in a Thursday news release.

The driver of a Hyundai, a 29-year-old man, was taken to hospital by paramedics.

EMS say he suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 44-year-old driver of the semi, who wasn't injured, remained at the scene.

The collision caused the closure of 61 Avenue S.E. in both directions between Stoney Trail and Wrangler Road S.E., as well as 84 Street S.E. between Kleysen Way and 61 Avenue S.E.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or the traffic unit directly at 403-428-4000.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.