    Calgary police investigate suspicious death in Shawnessy

    Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in Shawnessy Sunday night.

    First responders were called to the house in the 200 block of Shawcliffe Circle around 7:00 p.m.

    As of early Monday morning, police could be seen in front of and behind the home.

    According to EMS, paramedics were called for a police matter, and took one person to hospital in critical condition.

    There are no details on the victim.

    Calgary Fire Department said it also played a supporting role in the response, for what it called a "traumatic injury."

    CTV News has reached out to police for more details.

    This is a developing story. More details to come...

