Calgary police locate woman missing since summer of '22

Calgary police confirm a woman whose family hadn't seen her since last summer has been found.

Molly Hall, 24, was last seen in Calgary on Aug. 28, 2022 but was reported missing nearly five months later on Jan. 16.

"It is not uncommon for Molly to go extended periods of time without communicating with her family, however her family and police have been unable to locate her," said police in a Jan. 23 news release.

Hall, who also goes by Lolo, is known to frequent the Westbrook area.

Police confirmed on Jan. 31 that Hall had been located. Details regarding her disappearance have not been released.