Calgary police officer cleared in shooting of suspect in Radisson Heights incident
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.
A Calgary police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of a suspect who came toward him with a knife and a box cutter.
The confrontation happened on Aug. 5, 2022, in the southeast Calgary community of Radisson Heights.
Police were called to a house in the 1500 block of 35 Street S.E. at 10 p.m. by the suspect's family member, who said the man was suicidal and had cut his own throat.
A report on the incident from Alberta's independent police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), says an officer approached the man as he stood outside.
As part of its investigation, ASIRT reviewed the officer's body-worn camera footage.
ASIRT says in the footage, the officer can be heard asking the man to "drop the knife," to which the suspect replied "no."
Throughout the video, ASIRT says the man tells the officer to "come take it from me."
Eventually, ASIRT says the suspect began walking toward the officer, at which time the officer drew their firearm.
The officer warned the suspect against coming closer, but the man kept approaching,
Despite repeated warnings from the officer, the suspect kept walking toward them, ASIRT said, leading to the officer firing "five shots in quick succession."
The suspect fell to the ground, dropping a knife and a box cutter from his hands.
The knife and box cutter dropped after the suspect was shot by Calgary police on Aug. 5, 2022. (ASIRT) The suspect was arrested, and spent "some time" in hospital, ASIRT said.
ASIRT determined the officer's use of force was justified.
