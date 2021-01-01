CALGARY -- The Calgary police officer who was hit and killed during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve has been identified as a 12-year veteran of the force.



Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop around 10:50 p.m. local time.



"While working to keep our streets safe, Andrew was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop," the police service said in a statement Friday. "Despite the heroic attempts by his colleagues and members of EMS, he died as a result of his injuries."



Police said Harnett was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Falconridge Blvd. and Falconridge Drive N.E. late Thursday.



"During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled, striking the officer in the process," said police.



Nearby officers and paramedics who arrived on scene tried to save the officer, but he was pronounced deceased in hospital near midnight.



"There is a massive effort underway to locate and bring to justice those responsible for taking the life of one of our members," the police force said Friday. "Dozens of sworn and civilian members are working around the clock tracking down each and every lead and these efforts will not stop."



Police said Harnett joined the force 12 years ago after serving as a military police officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day